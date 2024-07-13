Morecambe wrap up deal for former Sheffield United, Rotherham United and Blackburn Rovers man
When the League Two outfit shared their retained list at the end of the season, Slew was named as one of the players free to move on. However, Morecambe have since confirmed he has penned new terms at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.
It marks the third time has been signed by the club, having first represented the Shrimps between January 2020 and the summer of 2021. He has been unveiled along with 14 other players in a huge announcement from the fourth-tier outfit.
They had previously been under an EFL embargo but are now free to press on with their summer business. Among the players confirmed to be in their ranks ahead of the new season is defender Luke Hendrie, who Bradford City offloaded at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.
The move to Morecambe has reunited Hendrie with his former Bantams boss Derek Adams.
Slew is a product of the Sheffield United academy and was considered among the brightest prospects in a particularly encouraging youth cohort. He represented England at youth level and scored for the Blades in the 2011 FA Youth Cup final against Manchester United.
Blackburn Rovers plucked him from South Yorkshire but he failed to make the grade at Ewood Park. He was loaned out on a number of occasions and spent time with Rotherham in 2013.
Since leaving Blackburn in 2015, he has bounced around the lower EFL tiers and had periods in the non-league pyramid.
