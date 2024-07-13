Morecambe have signed former Sheffield United and Rotherham United forward Jordan Slew - less than two months after confirming his release.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the League Two outfit shared their retained list at the end of the season, Slew was named as one of the players free to move on. However, Morecambe have since confirmed he has penned new terms at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

It marks the third time has been signed by the club, having first represented the Shrimps between January 2020 and the summer of 2021. He has been unveiled along with 14 other players in a huge announcement from the fourth-tier outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They had previously been under an EFL embargo but are now free to press on with their summer business. Among the players confirmed to be in their ranks ahead of the new season is defender Luke Hendrie, who Bradford City offloaded at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Jordan Slew counts Rotherham United among his former clubs. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

The move to Morecambe has reunited Hendrie with his former Bantams boss Derek Adams.

Slew is a product of the Sheffield United academy and was considered among the brightest prospects in a particularly encouraging youth cohort. He represented England at youth level and scored for the Blades in the 2011 FA Youth Cup final against Manchester United.

Blackburn Rovers plucked him from South Yorkshire but he failed to make the grade at Ewood Park. He was loaned out on a number of occasions and spent time with Rotherham in 2013.