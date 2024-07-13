Former Bradford City, Derby County and Manchester United defender snapped up by League Two club
The defender was released by the Bantams at the end of the 2023/24 season, bringing the curtain down on a two-and-a-half-year stint at the University of Bradford Stadium.
He had joined in January 2022, returning to the club after a loan spell with the Bantams in the 2017/18 season. Opportunities proved limited for Hendrie and he was loaned out to Hartlepool United last term.
However, injury curtailed his campaign and he completed his rehabilitation back at his parent club. Hendrie has now been reunited his former Bantams boss Derek Adams, who has lured the 29-year-old to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.
Hendrie started in Bradford’s academy but it was Manchester United who handed the defender his first professional contract. A first-team breakthrough at Old Trafford failed to materialise and subsequent moves to Derby County and Burnley also failed to propel Hendrie into the limelight.
He found opportunities further down the pyramid, representing the likes of Shrewsbury Town and Grimsby Town.
Morecambe had been under an EFL embargo, therefore had been unable to announce many of their summer signings. However, fans were rewarded for their patience yesterday (July 12) when the Shrimps announced 15 new additions to the first-team squad.
Hendrie was unveiled alongside a raft of players, including attacking midfielder Callum Jones. He has made the move from Hull City on a season-long loan deal, penning a temporary deal with the club for the second time in his career.
