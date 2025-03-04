Barnsley defender Georgie Gent has confirmed his season has been brought to a premature end.

A summer signing from Blackburn Rovers, the 21-year-old has been a regular fixture in the Reds side since his move to South Yorkshire.

He has amassed 30 appearances in all competitions, often operating at left wing-back.

His first goal in Barnsley colours came at the weekend as the Reds defeated Lincoln City, but the moment was soured when he limped off in the dying embers.

The former Manchester City prospect has now confirmed he has ruptured his Achilles tendon, ruling him out for the rest of the current campaign.

Writing on Instagram, he said: “Was hoping for the best today, but it wasn’t to be. Unfortunately after getting my scan results, I found out that my season has finished early.

“I got the news that I have ruptured my Achilles tendon and will be out for a good while. I will do everything in my power to get back fitter and stronger than ever.

“But until then, I will be cheering on the lads and wishing them the best end of the season.”

Stephen Humphrys also had to be withdrawn early against the Imps, but no details regarding his fitness have been forthcoming.