National League: York City told to 'back it up' as Halifax Town show response
The Minstermen have seven points and consecutive clean sheets from their first three Conference matches. They are at Sutton United on Saturday and host Boston United on Monday.
"We could have been better at Southend (a 1-1 draw) but they've been two different tests at home (against Tamworth and Rochdale)," said Hinshelwood.
"It's all very well having seven from nine but we've got to back it up now.
"The recovery's going to be really important and the professionalism of the players.
"I'm really enjoying watching us play at the moment and I hope the fans are.
"Some of our football is unbelievable but you need warriors in the team as well."
Chris Millington praised Halifax Town for their response to a first defeat of 2024-25, holding Gateshead 1-1 at The Shay.
"The club didn't put out the interview I did after Saturday's game and rightly so because I was probably a bit emotional but we had some honest chats with a number of players on Monday and went through some clips to highlight things that had to be better and they were better," he said.
"I could list any number of players who improved markedly. We started to show glimpses of what we want to be."
