Everton have reportedly entered talks with Aston Villa over a deal to sign former Hull City talisman Jaden Philogene.

The winger only spent one season in Yorkshire but made a lasting impression, lighting up the Championship with his flair.

He scored 12 goals and registered six assists during his time with the Tigers, earning a move back to former club Villa at the end of the 2023/24 season.

However, the vast majority of his appearances for Unai Emery’s side have been from the bench.

Jaden Philogene joined Aston Villa from Hull City in the summer of 2024.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Everton are looking to prise Philogene from Villa Park on a permanent basis.

Talks are believed to have opened, with the Toffees looking to bolster their attacking department.

Everton were linked with Philogene back in the summer, back when he was an in-demand Hull asset.

Ipswich Town were also reported to be on Philogene’s trail but Villa beat the competition to wrap up a £13m deal.

He does not appear to have vanished from Everton’s radar and a switch could present an opportunity for the 22-year-old to develop with regular minutes.