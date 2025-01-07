'Negotiations underway' - Everton eyeing permanent swoop for Aston Villa's former Hull City talisman

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 7th Jan 2025, 13:38 GMT
Everton have reportedly entered talks with Aston Villa over a deal to sign former Hull City talisman Jaden Philogene.

The winger only spent one season in Yorkshire but made a lasting impression, lighting up the Championship with his flair.

He scored 12 goals and registered six assists during his time with the Tigers, earning a move back to former club Villa at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the vast majority of his appearances for Unai Emery’s side have been from the bench.

Jaden Philogene joined Aston Villa from Hull City in the summer of 2024.Jaden Philogene joined Aston Villa from Hull City in the summer of 2024.
Jaden Philogene joined Aston Villa from Hull City in the summer of 2024. | Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Everton are looking to prise Philogene from Villa Park on a permanent basis.

Talks are believed to have opened, with the Toffees looking to bolster their attacking department.

Everton were linked with Philogene back in the summer, back when he was an in-demand Hull asset.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ipswich Town were also reported to be on Philogene’s trail but Villa beat the competition to wrap up a £13m deal.

He does not appear to have vanished from Everton’s radar and a switch could present an opportunity for the 22-year-old to develop with regular minutes.

Philogene has made a total of 15 appearances since his return to Villa, failing to register a single goal or assist.

Related topics:Aston VillaEverton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice