Ipswich Town are reportedly exploring a double deal for Hull City duo Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene.

Both were among the Championship’s standout performers last season, helping the Tigers march to the brink of the play-offs. However, when Hull narrowly missed out on the top six, it appeared likely Premier League interest would emerge.

Since the end of the campaign, both have been strongly linked with moves away from the MKM Stadium. The likes of Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur have been credited with interest in Philogene, while West Ham United and Everton have been touted as potential destinations for Greaves.

The Hammers and the Toffees have also been reported as admirers of Philogene, although it appears both Tigers could have the same landing spot. According to Mail Online, Ipswich are looking to prise both players away from Yorkshire.

Talks regarding a deal worth £35m plus add-ons have reportedly opened, as Ipswich prepare for life in the Premier League after promotion from the Championship. Although a double loss would be a bitter blow for Hull fans, it would represent a significant boost to the club’s coffers.

Tricky winger Philogene joined the Tigers from Aston Villa last year and was considered a coup for the ambitious Championship outfit. He dazzled in his maiden campaign at the club, building upon promise he had previously shown in loan spells at Cardiff City and Stoke City.

Greaves, meanwhile, is a product of the Tigers academy and has developed at an impressive pace since stepping up to senior level. A composed presence at centre-back, he has plenty more to offer at just 23.