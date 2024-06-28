Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham 'join race' for Southampton-linked Hull City talisman
The winger joined Hull last year, leaving Aston Villa to drop into the Championship on a permanent basis. He quickly became an indispensable figure, starring as Liam Rosenior took the Tigers to the brink of the play-offs.
His exploits do not appear to have gone unnoticed, with an array of clubs said to be on his trail. Southampton and Barcelona have been linked with the 22-year-old, while Football Insider have claimed Tottenham and West Ham are in the hunt.
West Ham are said to have entered preliminary talks about a potential swoop, while Tottenham are described as having concrete interest in the tricky wideman.
Hull paid a fee reported to be in the region of £5m for Philogene’s services and would almost certainly turn a profit if they were to sell. He has two years remaining on his deal and reports have suggested Hull are anticipating his exit.
A one-man highlight reel at times, Philogene scored 12 goals and registered six assists in the Championship last term. He also made his debut for England under-21s, further cementing his status as one of the division’s most exciting attacking outlets.
His Hull teammate, Jacob Greaves, has also been at the centre of transfer speculation since the end of the 2023/24 season. Ipswich Town have reportedly opened talks about signing the defender, who has also been linked with West Ham.
