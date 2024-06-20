West Ham United and Southampton 'planning moves' for Hull City talisman previously linked with Crystal Palace
The 22-year-old joined Hull last year and was considered a significant coup for the ambitious Tigers. He lived up to the hype surrounding his arrival. establishing himself as a key figure at the MKM Stadium.
Philogene made 32 appearances last season, scoring 12 goals as Hull narrowly missed out on a place in the Championship play-offs. He was linked with Crystal Palace earlier this year and it always appeared likely speculation would resurface if Hull remained in the second tier.
According to TEAMtalk, West Ham and Southampton are looking to prise Philogene away from Yorkshire this summer. He is said to have been identified as a top target for the Hammers, while Southampton were reportedly impressed by the wideman last season.
A product of Aston Villa’s academy, Philogene spent time on loan at Stoke City and Cardiff City before leaving the Midlands permanently. While at Villa, he represented England at under-20 level.
His form at Hull earned him a maiden call-up to the under-21s squad and he was handed a debut for the Young Lions last year. His Hull teammate, defender Jacob Greaves, has also been reported to be a target for Premier League clubs.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.