Warnock’s name was immediately circulated in various reports when Plymouth parted company with Ian Foster. The reins have instead been handed to Plymouth’s director of football Neil Dewsnip, who will oversee first-team affairs until the end of the season.

Warnock was reportedly considered for the role before Dewsnip was chosen and the veteran has admitted he would have been willing to help the Pilgrims in their Championship survival bid. However, he has insisted he is now retired.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “They’ve already decided what they’re going to do. I would’ve helped them but they’re going with Neil Dewsnip, who’s the director of football, and the coach Kevin Nancekivell, and they’ve been there a while so they know the players. They’ve got some good players.

Neil Warnock recently stepped down as interim manager of Aberdeen. Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

"Listen, I’m retired now. I would’ve done [helped them] but not now. It’s all done and dusted now and I’m looking forward to going round some of the islands. I’ve got some bucket lists now."

Warnock has previously signalled his intention to retire and then taken on a job, therefore many fans may be sceptical about his claim that he is finished with management. He was most recently in charge of Scottish outfit Aberdeen, although stepped down following a short period at the helm.

The 75-year-old was involved in a survival scrap with Huddersfield last season and managed to keep the Terriers in the second tier. Another tense battle is playing out at the bottom this term and Warnock has tipped Plymouth to survive.

