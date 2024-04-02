Foster has been axed by the Pilgrims after just three months in charge, with the club embroiled in a battle for Championship survival. A 1-0 defeat to Bristol City yesterday (April 1) proved to be the final straw.

Plymouth’s chairman Simon Hallett said: “Ian was hired through a thorough and extensive recruitment process and his coaching credentials really stood out when making the appointment. But we have to balance long-term stability against short-term decisions, and we have given Ian as long as possible to see if results could improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case, and we feel now is the right time to make a change to give us the best chance of securing survival.”

Neil Warnock managed Plymouth Argyle in the 1990s. Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Foster had been appointed following Steven Schumacher’s decision to leave for Stoke City. He joined following a spell working alongside Steven Gerrard at Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.

According to talkSPORT, Warnock was considered before the club decided to place director of football Neil Dewsnip in charge until the end of the season. The veteran is currently out of work himself, having recently stepped down as interim manager of Aberdeen.

Warnock does not live far from Plymouth and has managed the Pilgrims before, leading the club from 1995 until 1997. He is fondly remembered at Home Park, having steered the club to promotion from the fourth tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Dewsnip is now at the helm, Warnock’s reputation as a capable firefighter could prove tempting if results do not immediately pick up. With an array of other sides struggling across the EFL, he may even be a wanted man.