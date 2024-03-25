Few coaches in English football boast a track record as admired as Warnock’s and the 75-year-old does not yet appear ready to turn his back on the game. A shrewd firefighter who also has promotions on his CV, his appeal to sides in various situations is strong.

It remains to be seen whether he will jump back in before the end of the season and the managerial merry-go-round has slowed in recent weeks. Less jobs are cropping up but there is still time for Warnock to make a comeback.

Here are the Business2Community favourites to be Warnock’s next club.

Neil Warnock recently left Aberdeen. Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Plymouth Argyle - 4/1

Warnock does not live far from Plymouth but it is not just geographical convenience that could make it an attractive move for all parties. Plymouth are still in danger of dropping out of the Championship and Warnock pulled off a great escape as recently as last season, with Huddersfield Town.

Rotherham United - 5/1

Warnock saved Rotherham from relegation to League One back in 2016, although even the most optimistic of Millers fans would say emulating the feat is a tall order.

Sheffield United look destined for a return to the Championship but Warnock is partial to a steep challenge. He also has a strong connection with the club he previously managed between 1999 and 2007.

Sunderland are currently in the care of interim head coach Mike Dodds, having relieved Michael Beale of his duties. The Black Cats appear unlikely to breach the top six and are actually closer to the relegation zone, therefore a late Warnock boost could prove tempting.

Huddersfield Town - 12/1

Warnock answered Huddersfield’s SOS signal last season, although a return now appears unlikely considering the Terriers only recently turned to Andre Breitenreiter. That being said, opinions change quickly in the midst of relegation battles.

Watford - 14/1

Currently languishing in mid-table obscurity, Watford are a club seemingly in need of a lift. Like Sunderland, the Hornets are closer to the bottom three than the top six and a steadying of the ship may prove tempting.

Barnsley - 16/1

Warnock is no stranger to Yorkshire, although it would certainly come as a shock to see Barnsley axe Neill Collins at such a crucial stage of the campaign, especially considering the Reds are in contention for promotion.

Middlesbrough - 16/1

One of Warnock’s former clubs, Middlesbrough have stumbled in the play-off hunt. However, a return to the Riverside for Warnock appears unlikely given the promise shown by Michael Carrick.

Sheffield Wednesday - 16/1

Given his affinity with their bitter rivals Sheffield United, this would come as a shock. However, he has been linked with the Owls before and Danny Rohl may be a wanted man in the summer.

Cardiff City - 20/1

Warnock did a tremendous job at Cardiff and the Bluebirds have not exactly pushed on since his departure. Sentimentality can be dangerous in football but he is still adored in the Welsh capital.

Bradford City - 22/1

A club currently in turmoil, something has to change at Valley Parade. Graham Alexander’s tenure is in its infancy but the Bantams have turned to high-profile figures before, appointing Mark Hughes in 2022.

It has been a difficult season for Doncaster, although they are now starting to click under Grant McCann. A swoop for Warnock appears unlikely and it is no surprise to see Rovers among the clubs with longer odds.

Torquay United - 25/1