Having stepped down from his role as Aberdeen’s interim manager, the veteran is available should any clubs need a saviour late on in the season. He has previously detailed his preference for short-term gigs, particularly ones taken on in the latter stages of the season.

Last term, he was drafted in to save Huddersfield Town from relegation to League One in dramatic fashion. He also came to Rotherham United’s rescue in 2016, therefore struggling clubs may find the 75-year-old an appealing option.

Reports have suggested Warnock is on standby for a swift return to management, which is hardly a surprise for anyone familiar with the man.

Neil Warnock recently left Aberdeen. Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Here are six clubs who could potentially be tempted by sending an SOS signal to Warnock.

Sunderland

It has been a difficult season at the Stadium of Light. The Black Cats have failed to build on progress made last term under Tony Mowbray and are languishing in mid-table obscurity. Mowbray and Michael Beale were both relieved of their duties and Mike Dodds is now at the helm on an interim basis.

Warnock has a knack for breathing life into clubs in need of it and Sunderland are undeniably running low.

Queens Park Rangers

One of Warnock’s former clubs, QPR remain in danger of relegation from the Championship. If Marti Cifuentes cannot steer them away from the drop zone, Warnock could potentially appeal as the end of the season approaches.

Rotherham United

Warnock rescued Rotherham in 2016 when they appeared destined for League One. It would take a herculean effort to emulate the feat, with Rotherham 19 points from safety. The Millers have been firm in their commitment to Leam Richardson but if anyone was to prompt a rethink, it would surely be Warnock.

Stoke City

A new era was ushered in at Stoke when they plucked Steven Schumacher from Plymouth Argyle. However, like so many accomplished coaches who came before him, he has not managed to get the Potters ticking. With relegation still a very real possibility, Warnock could prove an attractive option as the walls close in.

Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth replaced Schumacher with Ian Foster, a highly-rated coach who had been working with Steven Gerrard out in Saudi Arabia. The Pilgrims are still arguably punching above their weight but have been unable to steer far enough from danger for comfort. It would be a geographically convenient job for Warnock and potentially a match made in heaven.

Blackburn Rovers

