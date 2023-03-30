Neil Warnock on Lee Nicholls, Anthony Knockaert and relief at Huddersfield Town avoiding administration

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Neil Warnock has revealed that Lee Nicholls is making better than expected progress from shoulder surgery and could return for the final few weeks of the season.

Nicholls, named in the PFA Championship Team of the Year following an outstanding 2021-22, has been sidelined since going under the knife in January.

Meanwhile, Warnock says that loan signing Anthony Knockaert is back training with the squad after a spell away from the club on compassionate grounds - although it is unlikely he will be involved against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Warnock said: "He (Knockaert) is back with the group and has trained this morning. I have not had a chat with him yet.

Neil Warnock.

"He has not been with us for something like three weeks, it asking a lot to be involved in a game like that, I think."

And providing an update on Nicholls, pictured back in training on the grass at the Canalside recently, he added: "He's done well. I said to him the other day: 'will he (you) get a chance to play for me before the end of the season?' He said: 'I hope so, I am working hard towards it. You never he might get two or three games in with a bit of lick. He is way in front of where he thought he'd be.

Warnock has also expressed his delight at the club agreeing a takeover deal, subject to EFL ratification.

Town's prospective new owner is US businessman Kevin M.Nagle, who is also the chairman and chief executive officer for USL (United Soccer League) Championship second-tier outfit Sacramento Republic.

Town had been the subject of takeover speculation amid rumoured interest from rival Dutch and American groups ahead of an agreement being reached with Nagle.

Chairman Dean Hoyle purchased the shares of Phil Hodgkinson, who he sold 75 per cent of the club to back in 2019 - ahead of exchanging contracts with the US group.

To prevent Town entering administration and being handed an automatic 12-point deduction this season, life-long Terriers fan Hoyle will continue funding the club until the end of the season - reportedly to the tune of around £6m - on the proviso that he will be repaid that sum by the new owners once the takeover is completed.

Warnock said: "I am absolutely delighted. When I was asked to come up here at short notice, I just wanted to help really.

"I wanted to help Dean and the club - the fans have always been brilliant with me.

"I thought it needed someone like me to just come and calm the ship down and keep everybody informed.

"I know it could have gone the other way and we could have been talking about administration etc. I am just so pleased.

"It's a new era. I think they will come and enjoy it and that it's a good club to buy. The way Dean has dealt with it has been excellent and he's given a lot away himself. He has looked after the fans as well and it's a positive outcome.

"We have just got to do our best to get some points on board against these top teams and try and scramble away from the bottom.