The Reds appeared to be heading for victory when Jonny Smith curled beyond Liam Roberts and into the top corner with just three minutes of normal time remaining. It cancelled out Devante Cole’s opener and ensured the spoils were shared at Oakwell.

Despite admitting frustration, Collins insisted there is reason for positivity after a hectic run of festive fixtures. He said: “[There is] lots for us to think about but ultimately, I think everyone should be really positive with the batch of last four games and not take the second-half performance out of perspective.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley have not suffered a defeat in League One since early November, when they were beaten 3-0 by Derby County. They sit sixth in League One, level on points with seventh-placed Stevenage.

Barnsley boss Neill Collins called for perspective. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Collins said: “We’ve not conceded many like that, we’ve maybe scored a couple. We were on the end of a superb strike. They were pressing us and ultimately they got the goal, which was a fantastic goal and they pushed us right to the end.

“Frustrating not to get three points. We were ahead and probably looked like we were going to see it out despite not being at our best, but we’ll take the point and recognise that it’s been a really tough four games in 10 days.”

“Two points a game is always good. Ten was our aim and I think our Peterborough performance was one of those nights where we got punished quite heavily.