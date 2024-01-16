Neill Collins has urged Barnsley to keep looking in leagues like America's Major League Soccer for talent, but says they have to be careful to pick players with the right attributes.

The Oakwell side have for some time prided themselves on an innovative approach to recruitment and although there have certainly been misses, there have also been plenty of successes.

The early signs are that coach Collins will prove to be one, and the fact he joined from MLS side Tampa Bay Rowdies makes him well placed to run the rule over potential transatlantic recruits.Last week the Reds signed centre-back Donovan Pines, a US international who had four years at DC United.

Collins thinks it could work well for the club and the league the 25-year-old has left behind.

NEW RECRUIT: Donovan Pines (right) has joined Barnsley from Major League Soccer

"It was a big win for the MLS seeing there's a pathway for players," says Collins, whose side entertained Carlisle United in League Two on Tuesday.

"You had Daryl (Dike) here in the Championship (on loan in 2021) and other players who have gone to the top leagues in Europe but when you look at a different band of players, what is the pathway? It won't all be on Donovan's shoulders but the way the regulations are now, we can explore a lot of different markets and I think the club are good at doing that.

"Mael (de Gevigney) came from Ligue 2 in France, not associated with League One here, and he's transitioned well so I think that's where we've got to look for an edge.

"There are definitely some very good players in the MLS, it's getting the ones we think can translate here.

"It could suit Donovan even more to be here because he's got a 6ft 5in frame but to be aerially dominant isn't as necessary in the MLS, where the environment is slower with more passes.