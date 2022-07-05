New era at York City: ‘This is a job everybody wants but no one wants to take on’

Glen Henderson, Hartlepool born but with a South African accent and an American wife and children as a result of living and playing semi-professional football in those countries, did not hide his excitement at buying out Jason McGill in partnership with the Supporters Trust. He says Friday’s pre-season friendly at home to Middlesbrough will be “like my birthday on steroids!”

The Trust removed the divisive McGill but unable to afford £350,000 to buy his company shareholding, it passed a controlling 51 per cent interest to Henderson, who first approached them in 2018 when his son Ethan was in the youth team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smith believes the healing between the club and its supporters began in the second half of last season when a remarkable on-field turnaround saw them win promotion to Conference North in front of sell-out crowds.

Alastair Smith (right) and Glen Henderson (left).

“I think it changed when we played Chorley at home and had a man sent off,” said retired accountant Smith, chairman and founding member of the York City South supporters group.

“The world was against us and the team fought and got a point. It showed the power of everybody coming together.

“Supporters will feel part of the club and want to get involved more.

“It won’t happen overnight, we need to prove ourselves.”

Alastair Smith (left) and Glen Henderson (right).

The Trust rescued York from potential extinction in March 2003.

McGill, one of its directors, bought a 75 per cent share in 2006 when it was clear the Trust could not manage its debt but the relationship broke down so spectacularly in September 91 per cent of Trust members voted they had no confidence in him.

Henderson built an affinity on regular trips to Bootham Crescent.

“I moved here three years before Covid because my son got into the York City academy,” he explained.

“My wife loves the city and all it has to offer.

“This is a job everybody wants but no one wants to take on.