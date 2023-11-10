New predicted Championship table and where Leeds United, Hull City, Sunderland and Middlesbrough finish - gallery
Fans across the country are preparing for another action-packed weekend of second tier football.
This weekend’s schedule kicks off with a Friday night fixture pitting Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End against each other.
Hull City and Huddersfield Town are set to collide in a Yorkshire derby, while Middlesbrough are preparing to host pace-setters Leicester City.
Sheffield Wednesday host Millwall, Leeds United will lock horns with Plymouth Argyle and Rotherham United face a trip to Watford.
Ahead of the weekend’s fixtures, the BetVictor supercomputer has been deployed.
It uses a Python-based match simulator to predict what the Championship table will look like at the end of the season.
Here is what it has come up with – and there are some shock finishes in both the bottom and top halves.