A brand new predicted Championship table has forecasted final finishes for Yorkshire clubs including Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday.

Fans across the country are preparing for another action-packed weekend of second tier football.

This weekend’s schedule kicks off with a Friday night fixture pitting Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End against each other.

Hull City and Huddersfield Town are set to collide in a Yorkshire derby, while Middlesbrough are preparing to host pace-setters Leicester City.

Ahead of the weekend’s fixtures, the BetVictor supercomputer has been deployed.

It uses a Python-based match simulator to predict what the Championship table will look like at the end of the season.

Here is what it has come up with – and there are some shock finishes in both the bottom and top halves.