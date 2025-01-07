New predicted Championship table with Leeds United, Sheffield United, Burnley, Middlesbrough and Hull City twists

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 7th Jan 2025, 14:50 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 14:56 GMT
Sheffield United and Burnley were among the winners in the Championship over the weekend, while the likes of Leeds United and Middlesbrough were dealt blows.

Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United have been plagued by injuries but managed to pick up an important three points on the road against Watford. Burnley also secured an away win, defeating local rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Leeds appeared to be on course for a Yorkshire derby, but errors from goalkeeper Illan Meslier allowed Hull City back into the game and the spoils were shared in a 3-3 draw.

Middlesbrough also had to settle for a point in a game they were expected to win, drawing 1-1 with relegation-threatened Cardiff City at the Riverside. Sheffield Wednesday drew at home too, playing out a 2-2 draw against Millwall.

The spoils were also shared between Preston North End End and Oxford United, as well as Stoke City and Plymouth Argyle, and Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion.

Norwich City edged past Coventry City, Derby County were beaten away at Bristol City, Sunderland saw off Portsmouth and Queens Park Rangers defeated Luton Town to round off the weekend.

Following the latest round of Championship games, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final table to look.

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look.

1. Supercomputer predicts final Championship table

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 43

2. 24. Cardiff City

Predicted points: 43 Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 44

3. 23. Hull City

Predicted points: 44 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 47

4. 22. Plymouth Argyle

Predicted points: 47 Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyMiddlesbroughBlackburn RoversIllan MeslierCardiff CityChris WilderSwansea City
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice