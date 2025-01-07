Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United have been plagued by injuries but managed to pick up an important three points on the road against Watford. Burnley also secured an away win, defeating local rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Leeds appeared to be on course for a Yorkshire derby, but errors from goalkeeper Illan Meslier allowed Hull City back into the game and the spoils were shared in a 3-3 draw.

Middlesbrough also had to settle for a point in a game they were expected to win, drawing 1-1 with relegation-threatened Cardiff City at the Riverside. Sheffield Wednesday drew at home too, playing out a 2-2 draw against Millwall.

The spoils were also shared between Preston North End End and Oxford United, as well as Stoke City and Plymouth Argyle, and Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion.

Norwich City edged past Coventry City, Derby County were beaten away at Bristol City, Sunderland saw off Portsmouth and Queens Park Rangers defeated Luton Town to round off the weekend.

Following the latest round of Championship games, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final table to look.