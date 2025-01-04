In Sheffield Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Millwall, there was a scene in the 42nd minute heartwarming enough to melt the toughest of exteriors.

Ike Ugbo, a forward bereft of confidence in front of goal, blazed a penalty over the crossbar and immediately cut a forlorn figure.

Within seconds, he had been quite literally pulled up by Barry Bannan as Yan Valery and Anthony Musaba offered encouragement.

Wednesday’s imperfect nature was on full display against the Lions, yet there are clear fundamentals on which to build - team spirit being one.

It was not the only quality on display as the Owls carved open more than enough opportunities to win the game – and win it comfortably.

“I think I’m a little bit down after the game,” said Owls boss Danny Rohl. “I was very happy with the offensive stuff today because we created a lot of chances against a team who are very well organised, and that is great to see.

“But then we come to the other stuff and this is of course disappointing. In the end you take the point but when you look at the full game I am more disappointed than happy. I feel there was much more in it for us today, but that’s football.”

Wednesday struck the woodwork on three occasions after Ugbo’s skewed spot-kick, while Musaba was unlucky to see an effort blocked by Joe Bryan.

Ugbo had a chance to make amends for his penalty miss but flashed a shot across goal.

Valey had given the Owls a sixth-minute lead in stylish fashion but with each squandered chance to double the advantage, nerves inside Hillsborough heightened.

They did so with good reason, as Millwall eventually punished the wasteful nature of the home side.

Wednesday failed to deal with a routine free-kick delivery from deep, allowing George Honeyman to prod home from close-range.

Ryan Wintle bundled home a second after Romain Esse was denied and it appeared the Owls had been dealt a fierce punishment for their shortcomings.

But this is the Championship after all - and there was a late twist to come.

Gabriel Otegbayo is a defender who has spent the bulk of his short Wednesday career on the fringes, but steered home an equaliser many experienced marksmen would be proud of.

Josh Windass flicked a header over to the back post, where Otegbayo was lurking to fire home and salvage a point for the Owls.

“I’m very confident with him,” said Rohl. “When he has come in he’s done a good job, he’s stepped up and now he’s started to score. But this is a small, happy story today because the big story is the 2-2 and it hurts.”

Rohl has called for his ranks to be bolstered and the consensus among the Hillsborough faithful is that January presents an opportunity for the hierarchy to make their level of ambition clear.

If the aim is indeed to push on and challenge for promotion, Rohl must be given the tools to do so. Money will talk.

Managers regularly point to ‘positive signs’ in the aftermath of frustrating results, in fact it is a phrase tossed around almost as frequently as ‘we go again’ and ‘the fans were great’.

However, it is the negative signs Wednesday must scrutinise closely before the window slams shut. Haphazard defending and a lack of cutting edge may just derail the Owls if they fail to address them.

Wednesday’s defensive concerns were not helped by the forced withdrawals of Valery and Dominic Iorfa.

“Hopefully he is okay,” said Rohl regarding Valery. “I think it helps now that we have 15 games until the next (league) game, that could be helpful for us to refresh our batteries and reload. The cup game and the next few days are really about recovery.

“Hopefully he [Iorfa] is okay too. We will make the scan in the following days and hopefully we will get a clear picture.

"Hopefully it is just a cramp but Dom with his history we don’t know. Sometimes he doesn’t immediately feel the big pain and then the next days it comes. The update will come soon.”

Sheffield Wednesday: Beadle, Valery (Valentin 79), Iorfa (Otegbayo 71), Bernard, M. Lowe; S. Charles (Chalobah 79), Bannan; Musaba (J. Lowe 86), Windass, Gassama; Ugbo (Smith 71).

Unused substitutes: P. Charles, Palmer, Ingelsson, Paterson.

Millwall: Jensen, Leonard, Tanganga, Wallace, Bryan; De Norre (Langstaff 86), Saville (Wintle 78); Esse, Honeyman, Azeez; Ivanovic (Hutchinson 89).

Unused substitutes: Roberts, Harding, Kelly, Mitchell, Mayor, Bradshaw.