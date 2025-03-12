England’s third tier is notoriously difficult to escape, but pace-setters Birmingham have created a comfortable lead at the top of the tree. The Blues sit top on 82 points, with second-placed Wycombe Wanderers and third-placed Wrexham the closest to them on 68.

Charlton Athletic, Stockport County and Bolton Wanderers complete the top six, although a clutch of clubs are hoping to gatecrash the promotion party.

Huddersfield, now under the control of interim boss Jon Worthington, are among them. The Terriers have struggled of late and recently axed Michael Duff as head coach, but are just two points outside the play-offs.

Fellow Yorkshire side Barnsley, meanwhile, have an eight-point gap to close if they want to reach the play-offs for a third consecutive campaign.

Reading and Leyton Orient will also be hoping they can make a late surge into the top six, while Blackpool are also outside contenders.

Following the latest round of League One games, here is how the Opta supercomputer thinks the final table will look.