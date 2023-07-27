The 32-year-old appears to be on the verge of a switch to Elland Road, which would end his lengthy association with the Magpies. As per Keith Downie of Sky Sports, Darlow will travel to West Yorkshire for a medical tomorrow (July 28).

Posting on Twitter, Downie also claimed the fee is understood to be in the region of £400,000. Darlow now appears set to become the second senior signing of the summer at Elland Road, following in the footsteps of Wales international Ethan Ampadu.

The seemingly impending arrival of Darlow will cast further doubt over the future of Illan Meslier, who is reportedly expected to attract offers but featured for the Whites in their recent friendly defeat to Monaco.