All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe confirms Karl Darlow is set for Leeds United medical as fee 'revealed'

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has confirmed goalkeeper Karl Darlow is set to undergo a medical at Leeds United.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 27th Jul 2023, 09:45 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 09:45 BST

The 32-year-old appears to be on the verge of a switch to Elland Road, which would end his lengthy association with the Magpies. As per Keith Downie of Sky Sports, Darlow will travel to West Yorkshire for a medical tomorrow (July 28).

Posting on Twitter, Downie also claimed the fee is understood to be in the region of £400,000. Darlow now appears set to become the second senior signing of the summer at Elland Road, following in the footsteps of Wales international Ethan Ampadu.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The seemingly impending arrival of Darlow will cast further doubt over the future of Illan Meslier, who is reportedly expected to attract offers but featured for the Whites in their recent friendly defeat to Monaco.

Most Popular

Darlow had been strongly linked with AFC Bournemouth, although the Cherries are said to be closing in on a deal to sign Inter goalkeeper Ionuț Radu.

Related topics:Eddie HoweElland RoadNewcastle UnitedIllan MeslierWest Yorkshire