Newcastle United face transfer challenge with Aston Villa 'interested' in former Barnsley FC star

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 9th May 2025, 11:34 BST
Aston Villa are reportedly interested in prising former Barnsley star Harvey Barnes from Newcastle United.

Barnsley have utilised the loan system regularly over the years, with varying degrees of success. The Reds struck gold in 2017, however, when they recruited Barnes from Leicester City.

The playmaker hit the ground running at Oakwell, sending his stock soaring with a string of dazzling displays in South Yorkshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He registered five goals and five assist in 23 appearances before being loaned to West Bromwich Albion for the following campaign.

Harvey Barnes enjoyed a productive loan spell at Barnsley.placeholder image
Harvey Barnes enjoyed a productive loan spell at Barnsley. | James Hardisty

A first-team breakthrough at Leicester eventually materialised and a move to Newcastle for a reported £38m was completed in 2023.

However, according to Mail Online, Barnes could have the opportunity to make another high-profile switch.

Villa are believed to be among the clubs eyeing a move for the England-capped winger, who has scored 14 goals in 60 appearances for the Magpies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Harvey Barnes weighed in with 10 goal contributions in Barnsley colours.placeholder image
Harvey Barnes weighed in with 10 goal contributions in Barnsley colours. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

He has enjoyed a resurgence at St James’ Park of late, having previously found himself behind Anthony Gordon in the pecking order on the left flank.

An injury to Gordon has thrust Barnes into the limelight and he has grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

MORE: Former Barnsley midfielder leaves EFL club after zero appearances

Related topics:Aston VillaNewcastle United
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice