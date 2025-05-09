Newcastle United face transfer challenge with Aston Villa 'interested' in former Barnsley FC star
Barnsley have utilised the loan system regularly over the years, with varying degrees of success. The Reds struck gold in 2017, however, when they recruited Barnes from Leicester City.
The playmaker hit the ground running at Oakwell, sending his stock soaring with a string of dazzling displays in South Yorkshire.
He registered five goals and five assist in 23 appearances before being loaned to West Bromwich Albion for the following campaign.
A first-team breakthrough at Leicester eventually materialised and a move to Newcastle for a reported £38m was completed in 2023.
However, according to Mail Online, Barnes could have the opportunity to make another high-profile switch.
Villa are believed to be among the clubs eyeing a move for the England-capped winger, who has scored 14 goals in 60 appearances for the Magpies.
He has enjoyed a resurgence at St James’ Park of late, having previously found himself behind Anthony Gordon in the pecking order on the left flank.
An injury to Gordon has thrust Barnes into the limelight and he has grabbed the opportunity with both hands.