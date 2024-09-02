Newcastle United are still hoping to offload former Hull City midfielder Isaac Hayden, according to reports.

The summer transfer window has officially slammed shut and Hayden, a player banished to the outskirts of Newcastle’s squad, did not secure a move.

He was linked with a return to Queens Park Rangers, who took the midfielder on loan for the second half of the 2023/24 season. However, a switch did not materialise and he is reportedly training with Newcastle’s under-21s.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news.

The Northern Echo have claimed Newcastle are trying to move Hayden on. A permanent exit would seemingly be ideal for the 29-year-old, who has been loaned to Norwich City, Standard Liege and QPR in recent years.

Isaac Hayden is surplus to requirements at Newcastle United. | Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The first loan move of Hayden’s career took him to Yorkshire, as Hull borrowed his services from Arsenal in 2015. He made 24 appearances for the Tigers before swapping Arsenal for Newcastle in a permanent move.

Hayden has now been on Newcastle’s books for eight years but does not appear to have a future at St James’ Park.

Options for Hayden could include a contract termination or a move to an overseas club not restricted by the timings of the English transfer window.

Last year, he was linked with a return to Yorkshire, with Sheffield Wednesday reported to have enquired about a loan deal for the former England youth international.