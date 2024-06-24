Newcastle United twist in race for Sheffield United academy product linked with West Ham and Brentford
The 27-year-old left Bramall Lane for Goodison Park eight years ago and has since established himself as a key figure for the Toffees. He has made nearly 250 appearances for the club, notching 68 goals.
However, he is set to enter the final year of his Everton contract and has been at the centre of transfer speculation. Losing a player of Calvert-Lewin’s calibre on a free is hardly ideal, therefore reports of a potential move have not proved particularly surprising.
Newcastle have been heavily linked with the England-capped frontman, although The Telegraph have claimed the Magpies have pulled out of the race to secure his signature.
Talks have reportedly been ongoing for weeks, with discussions about Yankuba Minteh heading in the opposite direction said to have taken place. However, the report claims Newcastle have been left stunned by Everton’s refusal to lower their asking price.
The Toffees are said to want a fee in excess of £40m for Calvert-Lewin, who has also been linked with West Ham United and Brentford. Italian giants AC Milan have also been credited with interest in the Yorkshireman.
Newcastle could reportedly revive their interest later on in the window, but only if Everton are prepared to accept a lower fee.
