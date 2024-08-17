Newport County claimed their first win of the season and ended a 10-game losing streak with an impressive second-half fightback to beat Doncaster Rovers 3-1.

After wins over Accrington and Salford, Owen Bailey’s thumping finish in the 30th minute appeared to have set up a dominant Doncaster side for another victory.

But the Exiles, who were beaten at Cheltenham on the opening day before a Carabao Cup mauling at Leyton Orient, had other ideas.

Winger Bobby Kamwa, who had gone close before the break, levelled with a curling effort into the bottom corner less than two minutes into the second half.

Midfielder Kai Whitmore then put the hosts ahead for the first time this season with a right-foot rocket from the edge of the area in the 66th minute.