Nelson Jardim recently led the Exiles to League Two safety but has left by mutual consent before the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign.

Newport chairman Huw Jenkins said: “I have known Nelson for 15 years and we have always been open and honest with each other. He felt that it was best for him and the club to move on with just two games left and our league status now secure.

“I can’t thank Nelson enough for his hard work, commitment and loyalty, especially as he left his young family in Portugal to take on the role. He took on a tough challenge with lots of changes at the club from a squad overhaul to the way we operate and work.

“His main goal was to keep the club in League Two during a season of transition so that we can start building for the future. It took us longer than we probably wanted, but he feels that with the job completed then it was time for him to look for a new challenge.

“Having taken on board his thoughts and the timing, it also allows us the space to reflect and plan over the final two games and the summer to appoint a replacement as quickly as possible.”

Here are the BetVictor frontrunners to replace Jardim at the Newport helm, with some familiar faces featured.