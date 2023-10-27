All Sections
Next Bristol Rovers manager: Ex-Stoke City, Huddersfield Town and Millwall men among favourites to land role

It truly feels like sacking season in the EFL.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 27th Oct 2023, 11:07 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 11:07 BST

Bristol Rovers recently became the latest to wield the axe, parting company with Joey Barton following an unspectacular start to the season.

They have followed in the footsteps of the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall and Bradford City in making an early change.

Speculation regarding Barton’s successor is already starting to swirl, with some high-profile figures emerging as early frontrunners with bookmakers.

A former Stoke City and Charlton Athletic boss is currently the favourite, sitting ahead of a man familiar with fans of Gillingham and Millwall.

There is also a former Huddersfield Town boss among the favourites, although he also features in the odds lists for other EFL vacancies.

Here is a look at the early BetVictor favourites to be unveiled as Barton’s replacement at League One outfit Bristol Rovers.

Here are the favourites to land the Bristol Rovers job.

Favourites for Bristol Rovers job

Photo: Harry Trump/Getty Images

25/1

Paul Cook

25/1 Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

25/1

Ryan Mason

25/1 Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

25/1

Steve Morison

25/1 Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

