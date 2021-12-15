Next Doncaster Rovers manager: Two former Premier League managers on five-man shortlist

Rovers sacked Richie Wellens at the start of the month with Gary McSheffrey placed in temporary charge as the club seek someone to guide them out of the League One relegation zone.

Reports now claim that progress has been made as the club seek to have the situation resolved by the end of the year.

MANAGER SEARCH: At Doncaster Rovers. Picture: Getty Images.

A five-man shortlist has been drawn up with all of those candidates due to be interviewed next week. Around 130 applications in total had been received.

McSheffrey applied for the permanent role at the club's request after he won his first game in charge with a 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town last weekend.

Two of the reported candidates have managed in the Premier League while others have been charge of clubs in the EFL.