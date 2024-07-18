Former Sheffield United coach Lee Carsley is reportedly emerging as a genuine option to fill the England vacancy.

Gareth Southgate stepped aside following the Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain, bringing the curtain down on an eventful eight-year reign as manager of the Three Lions.

The FA have now been tasked with finding a replacement and a raft of high-profile names have been linked with the gig. There has been talk of Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe being eyed, while the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Graham Potter and Joachim Low have been mentioned.

However, The Telegraph have claimed former Blades coach Carsley is a genuine option to lead England into their Nations League campaign in September. The 50-year-old is currently in charge of England’s under-21s and previously led the under-20s.

He is thought to be in the running to take the reins on an interim basis, just like Southgate did in 2016 before landing the role permanently. He had initially stepped up following Sam Allardyce’s exit, but soon found himself as the long-term choice.

Carsley had a stint at Sheffield United over a decade ago, providing assistance to David Weir during his ill-fated Bramall Lane tenure. He has also worked for the likes of Manchester City and Birmingham City behind the scenes, and was also Brentford’s head coach for a short period.