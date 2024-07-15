The dust has barely settled on England’s Euro 2024 heartbreak yet questions regarding Gareth Southgate’s future are already being asked.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were being asked before the tournament as well as during the tournament, therefore the immediate inquest into England’s shortcomings has hardly come as a surprise.

Southgate’s fans would argue he has reconnected the English people with their national team following years of distancing. They would point to England’s record in major tournaments before his arrival and herald him as the best man for the job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His critics would suggest the current crop of players should have an international trophy on their CV. They would suggest his brand of football is uninspiring and his decision-making leaves a lot to be desired.

However, whether you are pro-Southgate or keen to see him move on, it is difficult to argue his position as England manager appears stable. If he does move on, the question on everybody’s lips will be the same. Who next?

The Yorkshire Post has assessed some of the potential candidates for the Three Lions gig.

Graham Potter

Potter’s rapid upward trajectory was slowed when he was axed by Chelsea last year. However, many would argue he is the perfect fit for the England job. A progressive coach renowned for his tactical flexibility, the prospect of him managing England’s gifted talent pool is a rather exciting one.

Eddie Howe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe has been spoken about as a potential England manager for years. He transformed AFC Bournemouth in stunning fashion and is now in charge of Newcastle United. It is not difficult to imagine the FA sounding the 46-year-old out, although it may be a question of whether he is ready to leave club football.

Mauricio Pochettino

Like Potter, Pochettino fell victim to Chelsea’s ruthlessness. Although it did not work out for the Argentine at Stamford Bridge, he is one of the most astute managers currently available on the market.

He has previously managed a number of England players - and could potentially be the man to get the best out of his former Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane.

Lee Carsley

Admittedly, Carsley is a considerably less glamorous option. When he left Sheffield United after a short stint assisting David Weir in 2013, few would have marked him down as someone with the potential to manage England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, his stock has soared in recent years and he has been nurturing England’s youngsters in the under-21s set-up since 2021. Prior to that, he had led the country’s under-20s.