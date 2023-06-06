The 46-year-old was most recently in charge of Borussia Mönchengladbach but his stint in charge of the German club came to an end last week. The odds on Farke being in charge of Leeds on the first day of the 2023/24 campaign have been shortened to 4/1 with Sky Bet, putting him ahead of Steven Gerrard in their list of favourites.

Norwich’s sporting director Stuart Webber, who worked with Farke during his time with the Canaries, has reportedly been touted as a possible option to succeed Victor Orta as director of football at Elland Road. However, The Athletic claimed in the same report on May 23 that the club had not taken steps to fill the vacancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke has an excellent track record in the second tier of English football, having led Norwich to the title on two occasions. However, he is not the Sky Bet favourite to take the reins.

Farke has an excellent track record in the second tier of English football. Image: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images