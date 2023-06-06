All Sections
Next Leeds United manager: Former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke emerges as candidate for Elland Road vacancy

Former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has emerged as a candidate for the head coach role at Leeds United.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 6th Jun 2023, 15:42 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 15:42 BST

The 46-year-old was most recently in charge of Borussia Mönchengladbach but his stint in charge of the German club came to an end last week. The odds on Farke being in charge of Leeds on the first day of the 2023/24 campaign have been shortened to 4/1 with Sky Bet, putting him ahead of Steven Gerrard in their list of favourites.

Norwich’s sporting director Stuart Webber, who worked with Farke during his time with the Canaries, has reportedly been touted as a possible option to succeed Victor Orta as director of football at Elland Road. However, The Athletic claimed in the same report on May 23 that the club had not taken steps to fill the vacancy.

Farke has an excellent track record in the second tier of English football, having led Norwich to the title on two occasions. However, he is not the Sky Bet favourite to take the reins.

Farke has an excellent track record in the second tier of English football. Image: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesFarke has an excellent track record in the second tier of English football. Image: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
Former Leeds coach Carlos Corberan is the favourite at 2/1, narrowly ahead of fellow ex-Whites coach Diego Flores at 7/2. Behind Farke are former Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard (7/1) and ex-Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers (9/1).

Related topics:Daniel FarkeNorwich CitySteven GerrardElland RoadCarlos CorberanBrendan Rodgers