Managerial churn continues in the EFL, with Derek Adams the latest to vacate his post.

His tenure as Morecambe boss has come to an end, although the Shrimps were keen to retain him.

A release clause in his contract and reports have suggested he is poised to return to Ross County for a third spell in charge of the club.

Morecambe now find themselves in need of a new boss, a position many of their EFL counterparts have found themselves in this season.

There is plenty of managerial talent and experience on the market, as well as some high-profile names.

Morecambe are in the play-offs chasing pack in League Two, therefore will be keen to recruit someone capable of keeping the club in contention for promotion.

Featured on the list of favourites to land the job are names familiar with fans of Bradford City, Queens Park Rangers, Wigan Athletic and more.

Here is a look at the early BetVictor frontrunners to fill the vacancy.