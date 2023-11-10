High-flying League One outfit Oxford United are in need of a new head coach.

Liam Manning had overseen a stunning start to the season before opting to make the step up to the Championship with Bristol City.

The U’s now need a new figure to keep them on track for promotion out of the third tier, a tough task considering the stiff nature of the competition.

Craig Short, formerly of Sheffield United and Everton, has been handed the role of caretaker boss for the second time this year while a Manning successor is sought out.

Some high-profile names have emerged among the early BetVictor favourites for the role, including ex-Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

There are also some faces familiar to fans of Yorkshire clubs among the frontrunners.

But who will be the coach to take the reins at the Kassam Stadium?

Here are the BetVictor favourites for the Oxford job.