Next Rotherham United manager: League One boss made early favourite, Grimbsy Town and Wycombe Wanderers chiefs also in the running

The Millers are on the lookout for a new boss following Paul Warne’s departure from the club. The ex-Rotherham and Oldham Athletic player has joined Derby County.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham chairman Tony Stewart expects to have plenty of interest in the job, with the Millers enjoying a fine start to the Championship season.

"It's got to be and we are looking forward to going through the numbers. I have no doubt there will be 50 or 60 applicants and I have been inundated with texts,” he told The Yorkshire Post.

"Before the news became official, we had something like 30 names.

"We are eager to get the right guy, but not in a hurry to get anyone. We will probably start Tuesday or Wednesday with regard to interviews and shortlist them."

Cambridge United manager Mark Bonner is the early favourite with the bookmakers while Sheffield-born Grimsby Town boss Paul Hurst is second in the betting, alongside Wycombe Wanderers’ Gareth Ainsworth.

Cambridge United manager Mark Bonner is the early favourite for the Rotherham United job. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Next Rotherham United manager odds:

Mark Bonner – 3/1

Paul Hurst – 5/1

Gareth Ainsworth – 5/1

Richard Wood – 6/1

Mark Warburton – 12/1

Karl Robinson – 12/1

Danny Cowley – 12/1

Matt Taylor – 12/1

Duncan Ferguson – 14/1

Darren Ferguson – 14/1