Next Sunderland manager: Plymouth Argyle manager and ex-Sheffield United man among favourites for role
A torrid start to the Premier League season has left the Blades rooted to the bottom of the table and Heckingbottom has paid the price with his job. He has been swiftly replaced by Chris Wilder, who has returned to the club having previously enjoyed a successful tenure at Bramall Lane.
Wilder has been joined in South Yorkshire by Alan Knill, Matt Prestridge and Keith Andrews.
Heckingbottom’s exploits with Sheffield United are likely to make him a wanted man sooner rather than later and he has been priced at 4/1 by BetVictor to replace Tony Mowbray as Sunderland’s head coach.
Mowbray was axed last night (December 4) shortly after fellow Championship side Swansea City parted company with Michael Duff.
Sitting top of the list of favourites to lead the Black Cats is Nice coach Julian Sable, priced at 1/1. Only Sable and Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher, priced at 6/4, are above Heckingbottom.
Outside contenders include former Birmingham City boss John Eustace (8/1) and Sunderland’s current caretaker head coach Mike Dodds (12/1).