Next Sunderland manager: Plymouth Argyle manager and ex-Sheffield United man among favourites for role

Paul Heckingbottom is among the favourites to replace Tony Mowbray at Sunderland after being sacked by Sheffield United.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 5th Dec 2023, 13:36 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 13:41 GMT

A torrid start to the Premier League season has left the Blades rooted to the bottom of the table and Heckingbottom has paid the price with his job. He has been swiftly replaced by Chris Wilder, who has returned to the club having previously enjoyed a successful tenure at Bramall Lane.

Wilder has been joined in South Yorkshire by Alan Knill, Matt Prestridge and Keith Andrews.

Heckingbottom’s exploits with Sheffield United are likely to make him a wanted man sooner rather than later and he has been priced at 4/1 by BetVictor to replace Tony Mowbray as Sunderland’s head coach.

Paul Heckingbottom is back on the market after being axed by Sheffield United. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty ImagesPaul Heckingbottom is back on the market after being axed by Sheffield United. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
Paul Heckingbottom is back on the market after being axed by Sheffield United. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Mowbray was axed last night (December 4) shortly after fellow Championship side Swansea City parted company with Michael Duff.

Sitting top of the list of favourites to lead the Black Cats is Nice coach Julian Sable, priced at 1/1. Only Sable and Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher, priced at 6/4, are above Heckingbottom.

Outside contenders include former Birmingham City boss John Eustace (8/1) and Sunderland’s current caretaker head coach Mike Dodds (12/1).

