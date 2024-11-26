Nick Barmby points to Hull City history lesson in 'dig deep' phase of season

Nick Barmby says his fellow Hull City fans will learn a lot about the mentality of the players as they enter what he calls a "dig deep" stage of the season.

Tuesday's game at home to Sheffield Wednesday starts a run of fixtures which takes them to in-form Middlesbrough on Saturday, followed by play-off hopefuls Blackburn Rovers and Watford. Return games against Boro and Blackburn are over the Festive period.

It is a sequence which started with Hull in the relegation zone but this is the Championship and club legend Barmby knows from experience what is possible if the players show the character to rise to the challenge and the supporters stick by them.

"At the minute it's dig deep time and this is where you see players' mentalities but if you look at the Championship a win and a draw or back-to-back wins sends you right up the table," said the former Tigers mascot, ballboy, player, coach and manager, now a regular in the stands. "It's really, really tight."

Having made a name for himself away from home with Tottenham Hotspur, Middlesbrough, Everton and Liverpool, England international Barmby finally joined his local club from Leeds United in 2004 and in eight years progressed to player-coach, caretaker, then permanent manager whilst building a reputation as one of the East Yorkshire club's all-time greats.

The experience he gained gives him perspective on this campaign.

Having finished a place above the relegation zone the previous season Hull won just four of their first 14 games in 2007-08, yet ended in third in the Championship, winning promotion to the top flight for the first time in their history via the play-offs.

Barmby is not predicting a repeat 17 years on, but it shows all is far from lost.

"I don't like to harp on about the old days but when we went up our start to the season felt a lot worse than we are now and you suddenly get momentum," said Barmby. "That can happen in the Championship.

"It shouldn't be all doom and gloom and the fans will get behind the lads. Everyone just needs to stick together."