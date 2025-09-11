Former Sheffield United stalwart Nick Montgomery has landed a role in Ange Postecoglou’s Nottingham Forest coaching team.

Forest have switched head coaches just three games into the Premier League season, parting with Nuno Espirito Santo and handing the reins to another ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss.

Postecoglou is now in charge at the City Ground, having been axed by Spurs at the end of the 2024/25 season.

He has moved quickly to assemble his coaching team as he looks to hit the ground running after the international break, getting some familiar faces on board.

Nick Montgomery made nearly 400 appearances for Sheffield United. | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Nick Montgomery joins Nottingham Forest move

Among those to have been recruited is Montgomery, a Leeds-born former midfielder who spent the bulk of playing career at Sheffield United.

The 43-year-old represented the Blades at senior level between 2000 and 2012, amassing 398 appearances and scoring 11 goals.

He was part of the Sheffield United side promoted to the Premier League in 2006, but his Blades career ended with the club in League One.

The final years of his career were played out in Australia and he took his first steps into coaching Down Under.

He served as assistant coach and later as head coach at Central Coast Mariners, before returning to British shores to take charge of Hibernian.

After his dismissal north of the border, Montgomery was taken on board as a coach at Tottenham during Postecoglou’s reign.

Nick Montgomery worked with Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Reunited at the City Ground

The pair have now been reunited at the City Ground, with Montgomery taking on an assistant coach role.

Mile Jedinak and Sergio Raimundo will also serve as assistant coaches, while Rob Burch has been appointed as goalkeeping coach.

Like Montgomery, Burch also spent time in the Steel City during his playing career. The former goalkeeper had a brief spell at Sheffield Wednesday, acting as an understudy during the 2007/08 campaign.

Forest said: “Nottingham Forest can confirm that coaches Mile Jedinak, Nick Montgomery, Sergio Raimundo and Rob Burch have joined the club.

“Following the arrival of Ange Postecoglou as the club’s new head coach, the quartet are taking up crucial roles within the coaching team.