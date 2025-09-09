Exclusive:Sheffield United's struggles labelled 'madness' as ex-Blade insists Ruben Selles is under pressure
Selles was appointed to replace Chris Wilder in the summer following Sheffield United’s failure to seal promotion to the Premier League.
The decision was a bold one considering Wilder’s popularity at Bramall Lane, but was taken nonetheless in the wake of Wembley heartbreak.
It is early days in Selles’ reign, but four defeats across four league games have done little to ease the fears of supporters.
Fans turned on Selles as Sheffield United lost to Middlesbrough before the international break and Parker believes the Spaniard is under pressure already.
Paul Parker on Sheffield United struggles
“You look at the start they’ve had and it’s absolutely madness,” he told The Yorkshire Post via WhichBookie. “If you’re Sheffield United and you want to get promotion, you’re going to have to go and find someone equal to or better than Chris Wilder.
“We’re talking about football today, so we have to say he’s under threat. They’ve brought someone in, it wasn’t really through a CV to be perfectly honest. It couldn’t have been through a CV.
“He’s under pressure. The fans will let him know it. I would say, at this moment, in today’s football, four games in and not doing well, there’s always a chance he could go because how long do you give someone if you’re ambitious? It’s still about getting promotion.”
Parker, a former England international who counts the likes of Manchester United and Fulham among his former clubs, has also questioned the club’s player recruitment.
Player recruitment criticism
“For them to be not contesting a promotion spot, even at this stage, is just madness,” he said. “The defeats they’re getting have been poor defeats - really, really poor performances.
“I do look at the players that have been coming in and I’m kind of questioning some of the players. The players that have been going over the years, I’m sure they’re saying that as well.
“I’m sure you questioned players that came in under Chris, but I bet you’ve questioned them more since Chris has gone. The players that have come in, the levels, where they are - the outgoing players who have gone through thick and thin, are the ones who are needed.”