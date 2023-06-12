Nine potential loan targets for Rotherham United including Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers, Manchester United and Sheffield United men
The Millers secured their Championship status with the help of temporary additions from both the Premier League and EFL. In the summer of 2022, Grant Hall and Scott High were drafted in from Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town respectively.
Rotherham were even more active in the loan market in January, bringing in Leo Hjelde from Leeds United, Tarique Fosu from Brentford, Conor Coventry from West Ham United, Domingos Quina from Watford and Bailey Wright from Sunderland.
As reported by the Rotherham Advertiser, Millers boss Matt Taylor has signalled the club’s intention to once again use the loan market to bolster ranks. With this in mind, here are nine players Rotherham could target in the loan market.