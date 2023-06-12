All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Nine potential loan targets for Rotherham United including Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers, Manchester United and Sheffield United men

Loan deals were key in Rotherham United’s recruitment last season.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 12th Jun 2023, 14:15 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 14:16 BST

The Millers secured their Championship status with the help of temporary additions from both the Premier League and EFL. In the summer of 2022, Grant Hall and Scott High were drafted in from Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town respectively.

Rotherham were even more active in the loan market in January, bringing in Leo Hjelde from Leeds United, Tarique Fosu from Brentford, Conor Coventry from West Ham United, Domingos Quina from Watford and Bailey Wright from Sunderland.

As reported by the Rotherham Advertiser, Millers boss Matt Taylor has signalled the club’s intention to once again use the loan market to bolster ranks. With this in mind, here are nine players Rotherham could target in the loan market.

If Leeds United's relegation does not offer Shackleton a route back into the fold, another loan move may be on the cards.

1. Jamie Shackleton

If Leeds United's relegation does not offer Shackleton a route back into the fold, another loan move may be on the cards. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Leicester City defender could move out on loan again if he is not considered ready to feature regularly for the Foxes.

2. Ben Nelson

The Leicester City defender could move out on loan again if he is not considered ready to feature regularly for the Foxes. Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The 22-year-old does not yet appear ready to be a regular for Liverpool.

3. Rhys Williams

The 22-year-old does not yet appear ready to be a regular for Liverpool. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Sheffield United prospect already has some impressive loan spells on his CV and may struggle for game time with the Blades now in the Premier League.

4. Harry Boyes

The Sheffield United prospect already has some impressive loan spells on his CV and may struggle for game time with the Blades now in the Premier League. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Manchester UnitedSheffield UnitedBlackburn RoversLeeds UnitedMatt TaylorMiddlesbrough