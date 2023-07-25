All Sections
Northampton Town 'keen' to sign Huddersfield Town's ex-Ipswich Town and Swindon Town forward Tyreece Simpson

Northampton Town are reportedly keen to sign Huddersfield Town forward Tyreece Simpson.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST

The 21-year-old was a bit-part player for the Terriers last season, making just 10 appearances and failing to get on the scoresheet once. According to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, he is wanted by the Cobblers.

Simpson only arrived in West Yorkshire last year, making the move from Ipswich Town. His opportunities with the Tractor Boys had been limited but he had impressed on loan at Swindon Town, for whom he scored 11 goals in 30 appearances.

His Huddersfield debut was delayed by a knee injury and he then managed just four outings upon his return before Mark Fotheringham was axed as Terriers boss. Fotheringham’s replacement Neil Warnock brought him back into the fold but still only used him sparingly.

The 21-year-old was a bit-part player for the Terriers last season. Image: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty ImagesThe 21-year-old was a bit-part player for the Terriers last season. Image: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images
There has already been a spate of departures from the John Smith’s Stadium this summer, with Etienne Camara and Duane Holmes among those to have moved on.

