The 21-year-old was a bit-part player for the Terriers last season, making just 10 appearances and failing to get on the scoresheet once. According to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, he is wanted by the Cobblers.

Simpson only arrived in West Yorkshire last year, making the move from Ipswich Town. His opportunities with the Tractor Boys had been limited but he had impressed on loan at Swindon Town, for whom he scored 11 goals in 30 appearances.

His Huddersfield debut was delayed by a knee injury and he then managed just four outings upon his return before Mark Fotheringham was axed as Terriers boss. Fotheringham’s replacement Neil Warnock brought him back into the fold but still only used him sparingly.

