Leeds United would reportedly have signed Kenny McLean from Norwich City had the Canaries entertained a sale.

Kenny McLean was a integral cog in Daniel Farke’s Norwich City machine. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

However, a move never materialised and The Athletic have claimed Norwich refused to entertain the possibility of losing the 31-year-old.

He has started every single Championship game for the Canaries this season, wearing the captain’s armband in each of them.

Leeds did land another of Farke’s former players, bringing Sam Byram back to Elland Road despite initial reservations over his fitness.