Norwich City 'refused to entertain' sale of midfielder targeted by Leeds United
The experienced midfielder was linked with the Whites during the summer window, with Leeds boss Daniel Farke said to be keen on a reunion with the Scotland international.
However, a move never materialised and The Athletic have claimed Norwich refused to entertain the possibility of losing the 31-year-old.
McLean was a integral cog in Farke’s Norwich machine and has retained his status as a key player at Carrow Road.
He has started every single Championship game for the Canaries this season, wearing the captain’s armband in each of them.
Leeds did land another of Farke’s former players, bringing Sam Byram back to Elland Road despite initial reservations over his fitness.
The pursuit of Max Aarons, another of Farke’s trusted lieutenants, was less successful as he sealed a move to AFC Bournemouth.