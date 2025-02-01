Nottingham Forest send former Hull City and Everton winger out on loan for fifth time
The wideman spent the 2019/20 season at the MKM Stadium while contracted to Everton, scoring once in 31 appearances.
A permanent move to Blackpool followed his time in Yorkshire and Bowler flourished, earning a switch to Forest in 2022.
It has not worked out for Bowler at the City Ground and temporary spells at Olympiacos, Blackpool, Cardiff City and Preston North End have failed to propel him into the Forest picture.
He was linked with a move back to Hull in the summer window, but a reunion did not materialise.
Having spent the first half of the campaign at Preston, the 25-year-old has linked up with Luton Town for the second half.
He said: “I knew there was a bit of interest for me coming to Luton, and speaking to the manager, he said he’s quite fond of me and likes how I play.
“He remembered me from my time at Blackpool and Cardiff and was keen to get me in as I fit his system, so I’m really pleased to be here.
“I’ve played most of my games in the Championship, so I know the league inside out and I’m ready to get going.
“I’ve experienced playing at Kenilworth Road a few times and it’s always been one of those grounds that I’ve found tough to go to. To be able to play there week in, week out with those fans on my side is something I’m really looking forward to.”
Luton boss Matt Bloomfield added: “Josh is someone with vast Championship experience at a number of different clubs.
“He’s a real creative spark at the top of the pitch, making chances for others and he can finish too. He’s got a point to prove and wants to play in a formation that we are looking to use.
“He’s shown a lot of hunger and desire to come here and he’s someone we are really happy to have on board.
“I’ve watched him a lot of times over the years and he’s always stood out as someone who wants to come inside to create. He can play in any of those three positions behind a main nine, so he brings versatility and we’re really looking forward to working with him.”
