Notts County have signed former Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Conor Grant from Milton Keynes Dons.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old spent the final months of last season away from MK Dons, having made a loan switch to Barnsley in early February. There was an option for the Reds to make the move permanent, but it was not taken up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He returned to the Dons for pre-season but has departed ahead of the club’s League Two season opener. Grant has joined Notts County on a three-year deal, while Aaron Nemane has moved in the opposite direction has moved in the opposite direction for an undisclosed fee.

Notts County director Richard Montague said: “While it’s never nice to say goodbye to such a popular member of the squad, the overall package of this deal, which will see us receive a substantial fee for Aaron plus a player in Conor who we’ve admired for a long time, was one we felt we couldn’t turn down.

Milton Keynes Dons loaned Conor Grant out to Barnsley last season. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

“We will of course miss the many qualities Aaron brings as a player and person, but we have to look at the bigger picture and try to make decisions that we feel will benefit the club most, in both the short and long term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re very excited to welcome a player of Conor’s ability and potential in an area of the squad we were still keen to strengthen – and we’re waiting on authorisation from other clubs to complete further deals which will see us add more quality and depth before the transfer window closes.”

Grant cut his teeth in his native Republic of Ireland, representing Malahide United and Shamrock Rovers before moving into Sheffield Wednesday’s youth system.

While he did not manage to make a breakthrough at Hillsborough, he did go on to see senior action at Rochdale before joining MK Dons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing the arrival of Grant, Magpies boss Stuart Maynard said: “He ticks a lot of boxes in terms of what we’re looking for in the attacking third and adds tremendous competition for places, the need for which I’ve talked a lot about this summer.