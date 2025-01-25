Darrell Clarke has provided a scathing assessment of Barnsley’s display in their 1-0 defeat to Stevenage.

The Reds failed to turn up in front of their home fans, putting in a dismal display and receiving a punishment for doing so in the dying embers.

Dan Kemp struck two minutes into the stoppage time, condemning the Reds to back-to-back defeats.

Barnsley head coach Clarke said: “Woeful, real poor performance. So many of our players today guilty of giving sloppy possession away. [We] didn’t create anything [and] when we did get into the final third, the decision-making was poor - really loose and sloppy.

“Last week [3-1 defeat to Bristol Rovers] had me scratching my head thinking how we had not scored 10 goals.

Darrell Clarke was not happy with Barnsley's display against Stevenage. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

“This week we’re just a miles off the standard and quality needed to be a top-six club at this level. Responsibility is down to me but I can’t legislate for such a poor performance.”

The defeat came despite what Clarke had deemed good preparation for the clash with Stevenage, who sit 15th in the League One table.

Clarke said: “I thought during the week the boys trained well and were feeling confident, despite the result last week, then we put on put on a real bad performance in front of our own fans, which is tough to take and we deserve the reaction we got.