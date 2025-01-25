'Nowhere near the standard' - Barnsley boss Darrell Clarke blasts 'woeful' performance in defeat to Stevenage
The Reds failed to turn up in front of their home fans, putting in a dismal display and receiving a punishment for doing so in the dying embers.
Dan Kemp struck two minutes into the stoppage time, condemning the Reds to back-to-back defeats.
Barnsley head coach Clarke said: “Woeful, real poor performance. So many of our players today guilty of giving sloppy possession away. [We] didn’t create anything [and] when we did get into the final third, the decision-making was poor - really loose and sloppy.
“Last week [3-1 defeat to Bristol Rovers] had me scratching my head thinking how we had not scored 10 goals.
“This week we’re just a miles off the standard and quality needed to be a top-six club at this level. Responsibility is down to me but I can’t legislate for such a poor performance.”
The defeat came despite what Clarke had deemed good preparation for the clash with Stevenage, who sit 15th in the League One table.
Clarke said: “I thought during the week the boys trained well and were feeling confident, despite the result last week, then we put on put on a real bad performance in front of our own fans, which is tough to take and we deserve the reaction we got.
“I do understand but the players have got to understand that that’s nowhere near the standard of quality needed to be in the top six come the end of the season.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.