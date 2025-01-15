Oxford United 'agree deal' to sign former Barnsley man as ex-Millwall boss makes transfer admission
Over six years have passed since Bradshaw left Oakwell, sealing a loan switch to Millwall before seeing his move made permanent.
He has amassed over 200 appearances for the Lions, but he has not been afforded a Championship start since September.
According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, a reunion with his former Millwall boss Gary Rowett is on the cards.
Rowett’s Oxford are believed to have agreed a deal to sign Bradshaw, who boasts a wealth of Championship experience.
In a recent interview with BBC Sport, Rowett conceded he would love to add the 32-year-old to his squad.
He said: “He's the type of player that certainly I know very well. I worked with him for years, he's got incredible enthusiasm, he presses really well, diligent, scores goals - he scored 17 goals in the Championship for me about 18 months ago.
"We've a group of players that we want to look at the model which has been very successful for Oxford, which is helping develop players, helping them to improve and have an opportunity to build assets whilst building performance.
"But I think in this division you also need players that know the level and know what you require. I think this window is going to be a little bit of a blend of those, but Tom would certainly be a great addition for us."
