Peterborough United 3 Rotherham United 3: Jonson Clarke-Harris scores against former club in six-goal thriller

By PA reporter
Published 12th Oct 2024, 17:57 BST
Peterborough United produced a fine comeback in a pulsating 3-3 League One draw with Rotherham United at London Road.

Mallik Wilks saw an early effort clip the bar in what was an early sign of what was to come in an entertaining encounter.

Teenager James Dornelly opened the scoring with his first Posh goal as he tapped home in the 17th minute.

Sam Nombe netted for the third game running as he bundled home an equaliser within the blink of an eye.

The visitors were ahead in the 23rd minute when Wilks completed a dazzling run by firing into the bottom corner.

Captain Jonson Clarke-Harris haunted his former club with a stylish finish to make it 3-1 in first-half stoppage-time.

Jonson Clarke-Harris was on target against his former club.Jonson Clarke-Harris was on target against his former club.
Jonson Clarke-Harris was on target against his former club. | Tony Johnson

Peterborough had a quick burst themselves to draw level shortly after the restart. Joe Rafferty diverted Jack Sparkes’ corner into his own net with his head.

Skipper Emmanuel Fernandez levelled five minutes later as he thundered home a header from another smart Sparkes delivery.

Cohen Bramall thought he had snatched the points for the Millers when he rifled into the side netting late on.

