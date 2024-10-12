Peterborough United produced a fine comeback in a pulsating 3-3 League One draw with Rotherham United at London Road.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mallik Wilks saw an early effort clip the bar in what was an early sign of what was to come in an entertaining encounter.

Teenager James Dornelly opened the scoring with his first Posh goal as he tapped home in the 17th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Nombe netted for the third game running as he bundled home an equaliser within the blink of an eye.

The visitors were ahead in the 23rd minute when Wilks completed a dazzling run by firing into the bottom corner.

Captain Jonson Clarke-Harris haunted his former club with a stylish finish to make it 3-1 in first-half stoppage-time.

Jonson Clarke-Harris was on target against his former club. | Tony Johnson

Peterborough had a quick burst themselves to draw level shortly after the restart. Joe Rafferty diverted Jack Sparkes’ corner into his own net with his head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skipper Emmanuel Fernandez levelled five minutes later as he thundered home a header from another smart Sparkes delivery.