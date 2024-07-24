Peterborough United star 'having medical' at Sheffield United ahead of £3m move despite Leeds United hint
The 22-year-old was among the most impressive players in League One last term, standing out with his all-action displays as an attacking left-back for Peterborough.
It appeared it would only be a matter of time until a Championship opportunity came up and he has been strongly linked with Sheffield United. The Blades appear to have won the race for his signature, with Sky Sports claiming he is being checked over with a view to a switch being completed.
There was a flicker of drama when Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony appeared on talkSPORT, speaking candidly about the level of interest in Burrows.
He claimed five Championship clubs had lodged bids and that some had been accepted. The Posh chairman also hinted Leeds United were among the interested parties, although reports suggested the Whites had not had an offer accepted.
MacAnthony said: “We've had bids from five Championship clubs for him, we've accepted bids off a couple and it's down to the player with those clubs and I'm not going to talk any further about that.
“He's obviously been with us since he was nine so we are sad to lose him but I am looking forward to seeing another Peterborough player eventually go to the Premier League.”
It was pointed out Sheffield United had done some “good business”, seemingly in a bid to push MacAnthony into opening up on potential suitors for Burrows.
He replied: "So have Leeds, so have a few others. There's always interest in our young talent, it's what we do and we haven't finished our own shopping, so we still have a bit to do.”
