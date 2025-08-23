AS someone who prizes character and not just talent among his Bradford City players, Graham Alexander cannot fail to have been impressed when he glanced at Will Swan’s CV ahead of signing him earlier this summer.

Not necessarily because he started out – and briefly played for – one of the success stories of English football in recent years in Nottingham Forest either.

In his time at the City Ground, the East Midlander had loan spells not too far away at Port Vale and also at Mansfield Town – who he later joined on a permanent basis.

The forward also had a temporary stint at one of the domestic game’s true outposts in Truro City, who made history in late April by becoming the first Cornish club to reach the fifth tier of the professional game in England.

Bradford City striker Will Swan, pictured in action for former club Mansfield Town. Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images.

Swan admits he didn’t even know where Truro was when he joined as a teenager in early 2020.

Fortunately, when he arrived at Treyew Road, he knew where the net was and after an impressive first month, his loan was extended.

All told, he scored nine times in nine appearances for the Tinners before the onset of Covid-19 forced the suspension of football.

It was a brief, but memorable time in Cornwall. Not too many young footballers would have stepped out of their comfort zone to join a semi-professional club 315 miles away from home.

Swan pictured at his Bradford City unveiling. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.

Swan said: "I was there for two months and I thoroughly enjoyed my time there.

"I was about 18 or 19 and it was very far away for my first loan, playing against 'men' for the first time in my career.

"I probably did question it at the time, but it was definitely a good thing for me.

"It was literally playing in very, very physical games for a young player especially and it was a really valuable experience."

Despite earning his stripes in Cornwall and showing particular promise during his time at hometown club Mansfield, becoming a regular part of the first-team scene at Forest, given that his time there coincided with their elevation back to the Premier League, was always going to be the tallest of orders for Swan and so it proved.

It helps to explain why Swan, now 24, is so keen to grasp his chance at his second ‘big club’ in Bradford. His strike at Stockport on Tuesday, which backed up his goal in the EFL Cup win at Blackburn seven days earlier represents a nice way to start.

Expect a few messages of support from a few former Forest team-mates who have made it in the big time at some point along the way as well.

"You have got Ryan Yates and Brennan Johnson who I was around a lot in my time at Forest,” added Swan. "It's good to be able to watch them and chat to them about how they are doing and finding it and getting any advice if I need it.

"It goes for the rest of my academy age group and we stay in touch.

"Bradford is also a massive club. When the chance presented itself to come here, I had no second thoughts about it."

A barometer of City’s options in the attacking third is the fact that Swan, who netted seven times last season in Crawley’s relegation campaign, has been restricted to three substitute appearances in the league so far.

When Andy Cook and Calum Kavanagh are back in the reckoning, the stable will be even more crowded. Swan, for his part, sees the positives.

He continued: "There's so much talent in the 11, bench and lads who aren't getting in the matchday squad at all that would deserve to. There's injured players coming back like Cooky and Kav – two more great options to have in the team.

"I suppose it's a bit of a headache for the gaffer, but a good problem to have.

"It's a long season, everyone is going to be needed with injuries, tired legs and other circumstances; suspensions and what-not. Having that squad depth is only a good thing."

Swan and his team-mates face a Peterborough side who have not got going yet in 2025-26. Usually a free-scoring side, winless Posh have scored just once in four league matches.

They flew in last season when Swan faced them twice, with the Fen outfit winning both games 4-3.

Swan, who netted at London Road, added: "Their run of form at the minute doesn't mean anything to us or change the way we look at the game.