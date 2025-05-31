The Pilgrims have been rocked by the abrupt departure of Miron Muslic, who has left Home Park just four months after taking the reins.

He has departed to take charge of Schalke in the second tier of German football, sparking frustration from the Plymouth hierarchy.

In a statement, the club’s chairman Simon Hallett has claimed Muslic had outlined his complete commitment to Plymouth before performing a U-turn.

He said: “We are disappointed at Miron Muslic’s departure – not at his joining a club with a profile such as Schalke, but in the timing and manner of his leaving.

“After the season ended, and with rumours flying that Miron was attracting interest from other clubs, I called him personally and he assured me that he was 100 per cent committed to Argyle.

“We hired Miron in January, giving him a three-and-a-half-year contract. Shortly after his joining us, we also hired the staff he requested, in an assistant head coach, head of elite performance, performance analysis and, a little later, a set-piece coach.

“A recruitment team was in place for the season, augmented by our securing the services of Stuart Webber, a very experienced and well-regarded sporting director, to assist with the post-season rebuild of our squad, along with Tom Randle, who has subsequently joined us on a full-time basis as head of recruitment.

“As a result, Miron continued to take part in all recruitment meetings and was involved with interviewing and recruiting players until just last week. His colleagues had no indication that he wanted to leave.”

Plymouth now face the task of hiring a coach capable of spearheading a promotion charge next season.

League One looks set to be incredibly competitive next term and bouncing back up may prove tough, meaning a shrewd appointment is crucial.

Here is an early look at the BetVictor favourites to become Plymouth’s next head coach.

