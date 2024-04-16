Plymouth Argyle next manager: Former Barnsley, Swansea City and Burnley man among favourites for role
The 46-year-old left his post as Barnsley’s head coach last summer, stepping up to the Championship to take the reins at Swansea City. However, his time in Wales proved short-lived as he was relieved of his duties in December.
He is yet to return to the dugout, although is among the Readwrite favourites to become Plymouth’s next head coach. The Pilgrims recently axed Ian Foster and placed director of football Neil Dewsnip in charge on a temporary basis.
Dewsnip is the favourite to take the role on permanently at 2/1, although Duff is not far behind at 8/1. The former Barnsley boss is level on the price with Alex Neil, another figure familiar with the Oakwell faithful.
Plymouth are currently embroiled in a battle for survival in the Championship, although recently boosted their hopes of beating the drop with a shock win over Leicester City. They currently sit 18th in the table, four points above the drop zone on a tally of 48.
Duff started his coaching career within Burnley’s academy, having spent over a decade playing for the Clarets. He later went on to take charge of Cheltenham Town, before moving to West Yorkshire for the Barnsley gig.
