The 46-year-old left his post as Barnsley’s head coach last summer, stepping up to the Championship to take the reins at Swansea City. However, his time in Wales proved short-lived as he was relieved of his duties in December.

He is yet to return to the dugout, although is among the Readwrite favourites to become Plymouth’s next head coach. The Pilgrims recently axed Ian Foster and placed director of football Neil Dewsnip in charge on a temporary basis.

Dewsnip is the favourite to take the role on permanently at 2/1, although Duff is not far behind at 8/1. The former Barnsley boss is level on the price with Alex Neil, another figure familiar with the Oakwell faithful.

Michael Duff left Barnsley for Swansea City last year. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Plymouth are currently embroiled in a battle for survival in the Championship, although recently boosted their hopes of beating the drop with a shock win over Leicester City. They currently sit 18th in the table, four points above the drop zone on a tally of 48.